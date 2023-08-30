Transformation Ministries to celebrate opening of new building Thursday night

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local organization that’s focused on bettering children and teens here in Michiana is celebrating the grand opening of its new building.

Transformation Ministries is cutting the ribbon on its new $5.6 million facility at 1101 King Street in South Bend on Thursday night. The money raised for the new building came from community donations.

16 News Now got a look inside the new facility, which the organization believes will empower it to continue transforming lives.

Kory Lantz, the executive director, started Transformation Ministries with his wife in their home on the northwest side of town back in 2009. He told our own Joshua Short a story about one of their first students.

“We met her and her family when she was a freshman in high school,” he recalled. “She joined ISI, which is one of our leadership programs. She graduated, she went to school, and now she’s back here working on staff as our director of food services.

“So, she is getting her culinary degree at Ivy Tech, and she’ll be full-time coming up this next May and she’ll be doing our meals and food for our families and students,” he continued. “We serve a large group of kids every night, and she will be leading that thing.”

The new $5.6 million facility is located at 1101 King Street in South Bend.
The new $5.6 million facility is located at 1101 King Street in South Bend. (WNDU)

Josh also caught up with Dr. Redgina Hill, the organization’s board president. She grew up just blocks away from the new facility.

“This is my neighborhood, and so I’m so proud to see this facility now,” she said. “When I was growing up this was not here. There was no place for us to go that was safe and that was welcoming for the people within the neighborhood not charging outrageous costs to come and use the facility. This is for the members within our community.”

Thursday night’s ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m. It will be followed by an open house that will include self-guided tours and light refreshments.

According to organizers, the families and children whose lives have been transformed through this organization will be cutting the ribbon.

to learn more about the organization’s mission and the K-12 programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

2023 LOGAN Walk & Roll taking place Sept. 9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN is shifting from the traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

Events

Faith Alive Ministries to host HBCU panel discussion, college fair this Friday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Reps from HBCUs will be coming to South Bend to talk to Michiana students about the opportunities they provide.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

A look at the events planned for South Bend’s first official ‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
This is all happening ahead of Tennessee State’s visit to town, as the Tigers are the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to face the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

Latest News

Events

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will be played on the video board at the stadium.

Food

Michiana Eats: The Twirl

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a little piece of paradise, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get some amazing food, too!

Events

Excluded from the ballot this year are three special quilts that will be donated to The LGBTQ...

19th annual River Bend Quilt Show underway in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The River Bend Quilt Guild is hosting the free show at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Rhianna still waiting for new family

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Indiana Adoption Program wanted us to share her story again in hopes that someone will step forward to help.

Community

Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running,...

South Bend board game creator seeks funding for new, food-based game

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running, its creator needs a little help!

News

Brynn Cummings of Paw Paw, Mich. performs during the "live" round of "America's Got Talent" on...

Paw Paw girl to learn future on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wednesday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brynn Cummings, 12, performed live on the show Tuesday night and will find out Wednesday night if she will advance to the finals.