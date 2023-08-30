Advertise With Us

Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Sunny, Pleasant Temps Today, Getting Hot This Weekend
First Alert Weather: We wake up to temperatures in the 40s Thursday AM
A large amount of foot traffic made its way through the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff this year.
St. Joseph sees large turnout for Krasl Art Fair
St. Joseph sees large turnout for Krasl Art Fair
Quadir Quiroz charged in shooting death of Ashanti Hines
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates