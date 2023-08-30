St. Joseph sees large turnout for Krasl Art Fair

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It was another successful year for the Krasl Art Fair!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the 61st annual event saw over 22,000 people over the course of three days. The number was up considerably from 19,263 in 2022 and 14,119 in 2021.

The event kicked off on July 7 with a block party hosted by the Krasl Art Center, but the crowd really turned out for the two-day Art Fair on the Bluff. 172 artists and more than 300 volunteers helped guide crowds throughout the weekend.

Sunshine Artist magazine ranks the top 200 art fairs across the country, and this year, the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff ranked 28th!

