St. Joseph County to host community meetings on Health First Indiana funding

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is invited to participate in a public listening session about health funding distribution in St. Joseph County.

Health First Indiana, formerly referred to as SB-4, passed into law on July 1. The bipartisan bill sought a state-wide investment in local health departments to support core services and ensure all Hoosiers have access to foundational public health services.

Core services are categorized by the following:

A list of the core services listed in Health First Indiana. (St. Joseph County Health Department)

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Diana Purushotham and other county officials are seeking open feedback on where the investment funds should be allocated to best serve the community.

There are three dates available for residents to attend:

Thursday, Aug. 31 , from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at LaCasa De Amistad, which is located at 3423 S. Michigan St. in South Bend.

Thursday, Sept. 14 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Carlisle Library, which is located at 408 Bray St. in New Carlisle.

Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holiday Inn-Mishawaka, which is located at 1208 E. Douglas Rd. in Mishawaka.

For more information on Health First Indiana, click here.

To leave an online input on the allocation of funding, click here.

