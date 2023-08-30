Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County to host community meetings on Health First Indiana funding

.
.(KSLA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is invited to participate in a public listening session about health funding distribution in St. Joseph County.

Health First Indiana, formerly referred to as SB-4, passed into law on July 1. The bipartisan bill sought a state-wide investment in local health departments to support core services and ensure all Hoosiers have access to foundational public health services.

Core services are categorized by the following:

A list of the core services listed in Health First Indiana.
A list of the core services listed in Health First Indiana.(St. Joseph County Health Department)

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Diana Purushotham and other county officials are seeking open feedback on where the investment funds should be allocated to best serve the community.

There are three dates available for residents to attend:

  • Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at LaCasa De Amistad, which is located at 3423 S. Michigan St. in South Bend.
  • Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Carlisle Library, which is located at 408 Bray St. in New Carlisle.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holiday Inn-Mishawaka, which is located at 1208 E. Douglas Rd. in Mishawaka.

For more information on Health First Indiana, click here.

To leave an online input on the allocation of funding, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

Latest News

A photo of the crash.
Police investigating after officer-involved chase results in three-car crash
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Benton Harbor mayor calls for apartment complex to be renovated
Sec. Buttigieg in Elkhart to talk rail infrastructure
Americans for Prosperity Michigan drops gas prices in Stevensville for 2 hours