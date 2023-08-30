Advertise With Us

South Bend Police Department swears in 5 new officers

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is welcoming five new police officers to its force.

The new officers were sworn in at a special meeting of the South Bend Board of Public Safety on Wednesday morning.

Four of the five recently graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, including one officer who has been waiting for his opportunity to serve.

“It means a lot, its something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. My first year at Grace College I studied criminal justice, I ended up switching majors to business management but I have always thought about law enforcement and wanting to serve my community. It means a lot,” explained Robert Neufer, one of the new officers. “My parents, they were both in the military and served our country. I guess I was just kind of brought up to serve. I thought law enforcement would be a good way to do that, serve my community.”

The fifth officer transferred from another police department in Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Sunny, Pleasant Temps Today, Getting Hot This Weekend
First Alert Weather: We wake up to temperatures in the 40s Thursday AM
A large amount of foot traffic made its way through the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff this year.
St. Joseph sees large turnout for Krasl Art Fair
St. Joseph sees large turnout for Krasl Art Fair
Quadir Quiroz charged in shooting death of Ashanti Hines