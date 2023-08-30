South Bend Police Department swears in 5 new officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is welcoming five new police officers to its force.

The new officers were sworn in at a special meeting of the South Bend Board of Public Safety on Wednesday morning.

Four of the five recently graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, including one officer who has been waiting for his opportunity to serve.

“It means a lot, its something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. My first year at Grace College I studied criminal justice, I ended up switching majors to business management but I have always thought about law enforcement and wanting to serve my community. It means a lot,” explained Robert Neufer, one of the new officers. “My parents, they were both in the military and served our country. I guess I was just kind of brought up to serve. I thought law enforcement would be a good way to do that, serve my community.”

The fifth officer transferred from another police department in Indiana.

