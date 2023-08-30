Advertise With Us

Police investigating after officer-involved chase results in two-car crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a police chase resulted in a two-car crash on Wednesday evening.

16 News Now has a crew on scene after a high-speed police chase ended in a two-car crash at the intersection of Bendix Drive and Westmoor Street around 5 p.m. Our reporter says that four people have been detained.

There is no word yet on any injuries suffered in the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

Latest News

The Berrien county health department had two certified trainers, teaching people about the...
Berrien County Health Department hosts drive-thru Narcan training
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stops by Elkhart to discuss rail developments with Elkhart...
US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stops by Elkhart to discuss rail developments
‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend to kick off with self-confidence workshop
‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend to kick off with self-confidence workshop
Drivers line up around the block to fill their gas with discounted gas in Stevensville, MI.
Americans for Prosperity drops gas prices in Stevensville for 2 hours