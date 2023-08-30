Police investigating after officer-involved chase results in two-car crash
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a police chase resulted in a two-car crash on Wednesday evening.
16 News Now has a crew on scene after a high-speed police chase ended in a two-car crash at the intersection of Bendix Drive and Westmoor Street around 5 p.m. Our reporter says that four people have been detained.
There is no word yet on any injuries suffered in the crash.
