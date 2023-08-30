Advertise With Us

Police investigating after officer-involved chase results in three-car crash

A photo of the crash.
A photo of the crash.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a police chase resulted in a three-car crash on Wednesday evening.

16 News Now has a crew on scene after a high-speed police chase ended in a three-car crash at the intersection of Bendix Drive and Westmoor Street around 5 p.m. Our reporter says that four people have been detained.

There is no word yet on any injuries suffered in the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

Latest News

Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Benton Harbor mayor calls for apartment complex to be renovated
Sec. Buttigieg in Elkhart to talk rail infrastructure
Americans for Prosperity Michigan drops gas prices in Stevensville for 2 hours