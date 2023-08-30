‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend to kick off with self-confidence workshop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A four-day celebration is set to take over South Bend as Tennessee State comes to town to face the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

TSU will become the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to face Notre Dame in football this upcoming Saturday. Because of that, the city is hosting several events that ae meant to help inform and inspire high school students and community members across Michiana.

The “HBCU Exchange” kicks off Thursday night with the “Beauty In You Workshop.” The workshop aims to boost the self-confidence of girls of all ages with the help of a panel of local beauty professionals.

This week, our own Joshua Short talked with Brian Frazier, leader of a local nonprofit and TSU alum, who helped spearhead this historic week of events.

“Some people had questioned why we would do, like, ‘Oh, you guys are separatists and things of this nature.’ it’s not that,” Frazier said. “To me, this weekend is exchange. So, we want South Bend to give a piece of it to TSU, and TSU to give a piece of it to South Bend.”

The workshop takes place at Washington High School (4747 W. Washington Street) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a cheerleading clinic hosted by the TSU cheerleaders at Thursday night’s event.

16 News Now has curated an entire story dedicated to the events happening this week as part of the “HBCU Exchange.” For more information, click here.

