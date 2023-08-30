‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend to kick off with self-confidence workshop

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A four-day celebration is set to take over South Bend as Tennessee State comes to town to face the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

TSU will become the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to face Notre Dame in football this upcoming Saturday. Because of that, the city is hosting several events that ae meant to help inform and inspire high school students and community members across Michiana.

The “HBCU Exchange” kicks off Thursday night with the “Beauty In You Workshop.” The workshop aims to boost the self-confidence of girls of all ages with the help of a panel of local beauty professionals.

This week, our own Joshua Short talked with Brian Frazier, leader of a local nonprofit and TSU alum, who helped spearhead this historic week of events.

“Some people had questioned why we would do, like, ‘Oh, you guys are separatists and things of this nature.’ it’s not that,” Frazier said. “To me, this weekend is exchange. So, we want South Bend to give a piece of it to TSU, and TSU to give a piece of it to South Bend.”

The workshop takes place at Washington High School (4747 W. Washington Street) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a cheerleading clinic hosted by the TSU cheerleaders at Thursday night’s event.

16 News Now has curated an entire story dedicated to the events happening this week as part of the “HBCU Exchange.” For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Katlynn is looking for a forever family in this edition of Wednesday's Child.

Wednesday’s Child: Katlynn’s Connection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Katlynn is in the 11th grade, loves sports, and wants to be a doctor one day. She is looking for a family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Events

Transformation Ministries to celebrate opening of new building Thursday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
16 News Now got a look inside the new facility, which the organization believes will empower it to continue transforming lives.

Events

2023 LOGAN Walk & Roll taking place Sept. 9

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN is shifting from the traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

Events

Faith Alive Ministries to host HBCU panel discussion, college fair this Friday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Reps from HBCUs will be coming to South Bend to talk to Michiana students about the opportunities they provide.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

A look at the events planned for South Bend’s first official ‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
This is all happening ahead of Tennessee State’s visit to town, as the Tigers are the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to face the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

Events

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will be played on the video board at the stadium.

Food

Michiana Eats: The Twirl

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a little piece of paradise, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get some amazing food, too!

Events

Excluded from the ballot this year are three special quilts that will be donated to The LGBTQ...

19th annual River Bend Quilt Show underway in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The River Bend Quilt Guild is hosting the free show at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Rhianna still waiting for new family

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Indiana Adoption Program wanted us to share her story again in hopes that someone will step forward to help.