Hartman’s Notre Dame debut draws praise from his coaches

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were a lot of good things about Notre Dame’s big win over Navy last weekend.

But the most apparent, and possibly most important positive to the team’s success, was the quarterback play.

Graduate transfer Sam Hartman slung it for over 250 yards and four touchdowns, completing passes to nine different players. It was a hyper-efficient performance that led to an impressive win and left Hartman’s coaches struggling to find a flaw.

“Ball security is something I’ve always talked to him about, you know, and he likes to scramble back around there with one hand on the ball, and we’re trying to break that habit,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “I’m being picky. He played it really extremely well, and he’s a very focused and mature individual that will continuously work with everything. But there’s always learning opportunities in every single game we play.”

“I think we’d be a fool to not say we were pleased with how he performed,” said offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. “But I will say I thought he was very poised. He handled a lot of movement looks and got us in and out of some good and bad plays. It was very efficient with how he threw the football and just looked very grounded. I thought that was a testament to (quarterbacks coach) Gino (Guidugli) and the rest of our staff putting ourselves in position to practice our plays the right way and make them go. So, very pleased with the first game from him. Certainly plays like a poised veteran.”

Did Sam Hartman’s play impress you the most during Notre Dame’s first win? Or was it something else? Let us know in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, which is open until 12 p.m. on Friday. To vote, click here.

We’ll reveal the results during our next Countdown to Kickoff show, which airs Friday night at 7 p.m. Be sure to tune in for everything you need to know ahead of Notre Dame’s home opener against Tennessee State.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on WNDU!

