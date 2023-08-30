Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Sunny, Pleasant Temps Today, Getting Hot This Weekend

Heat wave headed our way for Labor Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather: Sunny, Pleasant Temps Today, Getting Hot This Weekend
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia

WEDNESDAY: An early “taste of fall” as highs will struggle to reach 70F during the afternoon with Winds N at 10 to 25 mph. Overnight lows will down into the upper 40s! Watch the sky for the “Blue Supermoon as it will rise at 8:35 PM EDT. Look in the southeast sky to watch the “Blue” Supermoon” rise. No, it will NOT be “blue” The next time we will have two super moons in the same month will be in 2037!

THURSDAY: A slightly warmer afternoon but still remaining clear and pleasant. High 76F. Low 53F. Wind NE 5-15.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 82F. Low 57F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NOTRE DAME HOME FOOTBALL GAME: Mostly sunny skies with high nearing the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels are expected to stay on the lower side and will lead to NO high heat index values, but still warm. Make sure to wear that sunscreen if you’re going to the game! High 88F. Low 65F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

WNDU
WNDU

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to creep back into the 90s as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend looks to have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with even some highs trying to reach for the low 90s by Labor Day with some heat indexes trying to climb into the triple digits once again.

