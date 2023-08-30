Buchanan football to pay tribute to Galien Gaels in home opener

(Buchanan Football)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan High School football team will pay tribute to the former Galien High School football program during its game on Thursday night.

The Buchanan Bucks will trade in their maroon for blue as they don special uniforms to represent the Galien Gaels for their home opener against Coloma. The team announced on social media back in April that it would be wearing the Gael blue for a game this fall.

(Buchanan Football)

After Galien High School closed in 2004, many former Gaels ended up at Buchanan. To recognize this merger and Galien’s contribution to Buchanan’s football program over the last 20 years, the Bucks felt it was appropriate to honor the Gaels, especially since many of the team’s current seniors have fathers or grandfathers who played for Galien.

To see the Gael blue back in action for yourself, head to Buchanan High School on Thursday night! Kickoff against Coloma is set for 7 p.m.

