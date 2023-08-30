Benton Harbor mayor calls for HUD to renovate Harbor Towers apt. complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad is calling for a Federally subsidized apartment complex to be gutted and renovated.

He says the living conditions in the Harbor Towers are inhumane and cites a similar project happening in St. Joseph as a reason to push this plan.

“You know, it’s not a problem that we can stand here and highlight and talk about the problems and the issues,” said Benton Harbor Marcus Muhammad. “That’s good for a diagnosis, but now we need the treatment, we need the execution, and we need HUD to step in to work with the Benton Harbor Housing Commission to say number 1: We must evacuate this building. We must get these residents to a safe and clean place to lay their head, and while we do that, we need to do the renovations and then bring them back like they’re doing at Lake View Terrace in St. Joseph.”

The 8-floor, 80-unit apartment complex opened in 1968 and will cost millions of dollars to renovate, or demolish and rebuild.

“It’s bad, and it’s a problem that has existed for a long time,” said Benton Harbor Marcus Muhammad. “But we saw it reach a breaking point when the pipes burst this past December during the blizzard of 2022 when the building was just filled with water, and it still hasn’t recovered from that. But the building itself is aged, it’s old, so it either has to be demolished and torn down or reinvested with money put in to bring it up to code.”

Mayor Muhammad points to black mold, water damage from burst pipes, lead pipes, and non-functioning elevators as reasons he would like to see the building renovated.

“The problem, like I said, it’s been here,” said Benton Harbor Marcus Muhammad. “In 2000, there were issues. In the 90s, there were issues. So, you know, it’s gone on, but the buck stops with my administration; I’m not going to pass this problem on to the next mayor or to the next generation, where Harbor Towers is a total eyesore for this community and people are living in inhumane conditions.”

The Benton Harbor Housing Commission tells our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium that unauthorized loiterers and guests cause the “majority of the issues at Harbor Towers” and that they have “developed a short-term strategic plan for immediately improving the property.”

The Housing Commission adds that they intend to apply for senior-only housing, which they hope will solve some property damage issues.

