Andean bear makes debut at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new species made its debut at the Potawatomi Zoo on Wednesday!

Muniri, an 8-year-old male Andean bear, is currently housed in the zoo’s old lion exhibit while the zoo’s new bear habitat and concessions lodge are being finished.

According to zoo officials, Muniri moved to the zoo on the recommendation of the Andean Bear Species Survival Plan, a cooperative population management program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Although it wasn’t our first plan, in the zoo world, things sometimes happen quickly,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We weren’t planning to have Muniri move to the zoo until later this year, but circumstances changed, and we were able to bring him here sooner.”

Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, are native to the Andean mountains of South America. They’re the last species in the short-faced bear genus (Tremarctos). The zoo says Andean bears are considered vulnerable to extinction due to loss of habitat and poaching.

“Having a species of bear that most people don’t know about is a great opportunity for us to tell an important conservation story,” Sisk explained. “We think people are going to love getting to know all about Muniri and Andean bears.”

The zoo’s bear habitat and concessions lodge is expected to be finished this winter, with an official opening planned in March 2024.

Muniri, an 8-year-old male Andean bear, is currently housed in the zoo’s old lion exhibit while the zoo’s new bear habitat and concessions lodge are being finished. (Potawatomi Zoo)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.