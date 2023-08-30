Americans for Prosperity drops gas prices in Stevensville for 2 hours

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a drop in prices for political points.

Republican Congressman Tim Walburg partnered with Americans for Prosperity Michigan and dropped gas prices from $3.64 to $2.38 per gallon at Lakeshore Shell in Stevensville for two hours Wednesday afternoon.

The partnership resulted in the gas station having long lines with people trying to take advantage of the deal.

Some people say the money saved will go towards other expenses.

“Me and my husband both drive bigger vehicles, so with the high gas prices, we both have been paying about 80 dollars plus just to fill up gas, and with all the other expenses going up as well, it’s like, you want to come out and be able to save money where you can,” said Bridgman Resident Sydney Radde.

Asked what she would do with the savings, Sydney added, “We have a one-and-a-half-year-old, and so obviously, anything to do with kids is expensive. So, we could put that towards him, obviously towards groceries, towards being able to do things like vacations. We’ve cut a lot of that stuff out just because prices have risen. Even now that we’re getting towards the holidays, Christmas fun, stuff like that.”

Americans for Prosperity Michigan decided on $2.38 per gallon because that was the average gas price when President Biden took office.

Americans for Prosperity is a libertarian advocacy group founded by Charles and David Koch.

The Koch Brothers were the co-owners of the energy conglomerate Koch Industries, Inc.

