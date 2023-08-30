4 arrested after police chase results in 2-car crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were arrested Wednesday evening after a police chase in South Bend resulted in a two-car crash.

Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Meade Street and Westmoor Street around 5 p.m.. Police say the suspect vehicle didn’t stop and instead fled west onto Westmoor.

According to police, the suspect vehicle eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Westmoor and Bendix Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Four people inside the suspect vehicle were detained and ultimately arrested on preliminary charges, which include offenses related to the chase and a firearm recovered from the vehicle. All four of them were taken to the the St. Joseph County Jail, where they await a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

