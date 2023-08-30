3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on State Road 933 in Roseland.

The crash happened just north of the of the stoplight at Pendle Street. Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites was struck by another vehicle heading north on 933, causing it to overturn.

Three people inside the overturned vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on 933 as crews worked to clear the scene.

