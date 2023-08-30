2023 LOGAN Walk & Roll taking place Sept. 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 20th annual LOGAN’s Run is now the LOGAN Walk & Roll!

To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN is shifting from the traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Participants will enjoy a 1-mile stroll around the zoo on entirely accessible surfaces and experience all the animals and attractions it has to offer. There will also be a free Family Fun Fest after the walk that includes inflatables, games, and breakfast from Chick-fil-A.

Kayle Sexton, senior director at LOGAN, joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday to talk more about the event and LOGAN’s mission. You can watch the full interview in the video above!

Registration, which is $25 per person, is open through Sept. 9 for late sign-ups. However, you must sign up on your computer or smartphone before arriving at the zoo, as there will be no on-site computers to sign up. Late sign-ups will also not receive an event T-shirt.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the walk, with the walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Family Fun Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you registered ahead of time, you can pick up your packet the morning of the walk or the day before the walk at the LOGAN Center (2505 E. Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

