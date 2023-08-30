18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in South Bend nearly two years ago.

Quadir Quiroz, 18, is charged with felony aiding, inducing, or causing murder. He also faces a felony gun enhancement charge. He is already in custody as he faces another murder charge for a different case.

Ashanti Hines, 19, was shot in the head back on Oct. 13, 2021, while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1000 block of Yukon Street.

An initial hearing for Quiroz is planned for late September.

Ashanti Hines
Ashanti Hines(Gloria White)
Quadir Quiroz
Quadir Quiroz(St. Joseph County Jail)

