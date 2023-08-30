18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in South Bend nearly two years ago.
Quadir Quiroz, 18, is charged with felony aiding, inducing, or causing murder. He also faces a felony gun enhancement charge. He is already in custody as he faces another murder charge for a different case.
Ashanti Hines, 19, was shot in the head back on Oct. 13, 2021, while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1000 block of Yukon Street.
An initial hearing for Quiroz is planned for late September.
