18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in South Bend nearly two years ago.

Quadir Quiroz, 18, is charged with felony aiding, inducing, or causing murder. He also faces a felony gun enhancement charge. He is already in custody as he faces another murder charge for a different case.

Ashanti Hines, 19, was shot in the head back on Oct. 13, 2021, while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1000 block of Yukon Street.

An initial hearing for Quiroz is planned for late September.

Ashanti Hines (Gloria White)

Quadir Quiroz (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.