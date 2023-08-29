What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find burgers, fish, and a Polish dinner on the menu!

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Aug. 31, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - City chicken, $12. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Sept. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Polish Dinner (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cost: $16. Carryout available at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets only, call 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644.

Greek Bake Sale (Annunciation-Agia Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church - 18000 Behner Road, New Buffalo) - Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Enjoy a variety of Greek pastries. Museum tours will be available.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.