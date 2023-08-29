South Bend seeking volunteers for Fusion Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Fusion Fest is in need of some help!

The city is seeking volunteers to help with the festival and are encouraged to sign up for a time slot for the “Immersive Tasting Experience” and dragon boat rides.

To apply to volunteer, click here.

The two-day festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will be filled with food vendors, music, demonstrations, and artisans from every region of the world. Howard Park and surrounding streets will be separated into global regions with stages and vendors located at each corresponding region: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia/Australia.

You can learn more about Fusion Fest by clicking here.

