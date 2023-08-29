South Bend Empowerment Zone to continue through 2025-26 school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Empowerment Zone has been approved to operate through the 2025-26 school year.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the boards of South Bend Community School Corp. and the South Bend Empowerment Zone have approved the continuance of the Zone. The Zone is composed of Navarre Middle School and Coquillard, Harrison, Warren and Wilson elementaries.

The resolution will allow the Zone to continue with the same leadership, governance, and structures it has had since its beginning.

Zone Director Davion Lewis told The Tribune that the resolution does not call for an automatic renewal of the Zone’s contract.

That means the schools will be reincorporated into the South Bend Community School Corp. at the end of the 2025-26 academic year unless there’s future action by both boards to extend.

