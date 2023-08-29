Recession in the near future? Indiana financial experts weigh in

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosts an Economic Update presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Local businesses, government leaders, and residents gathered at Hotel Elkhart to discuss the city’s financial state and look to the future of the U.S. economy.

Tom Jalics, Chief Investment Strategist for Fifth Third Bank, says there is a risk of a recession in the next 12 months. To counter that, the high employment rate and the economy, both domestically and locally, are beating expectations.

Jalics told the crowd that jobs drive U.S. consumer spending, and consumer spending drives the U.S. economy.

“I think what we’re going to see is, because there are about 10 million job openings and only 6 million people looking for work, we have a really, really tight labor market; the unemployment rate is about the lowest it has been in forty years, and 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending, so when job openings are plentiful when the unemployment rate is very low, people are earning wages and spending those wages, that’s moving our economy forward, and that’s a really good thing,” said Tom Jalics, Chief Investment Strategist for Fifth Third Bank.

Looking locally, Jalics says Indiana, and Elkhart in particular, will continue to benefit from a solid manufacturing base.

“Big manufacturing hub, really, the state of Indiana outkicks its coverage relative to national averages when it comes to the manufacturing sector,” Jalics said. “Somewhere between 19 and 20% of Indiana’s GDP comes from manufacturing; Elkhart is a big part of that with the RV industry and other major manufacturing hubs, and there’s really a manufacturing renaissance going on in the U.S. These globally integrated, domestically domicile firms that, over the last 20 years, put supply chains in China and Asia are starting to bring those supply chains back home. States like Indiana and localities like Elkhart are really going to benefit from this investment trend within the manufacturing sector.”

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce President CEO agrees with Jalics that Elkhart’s manufacturing remains a stronghold for the local economy and puts the city on the map globally.

“Obviously, not only do we work here in this area regionally, but this region is full of international companies, and we have an impact not only on the state economy, but Elkhart County in the past has accounted for about 10% of the state’s GDP, and so we have a large role to play in the state, and because of our international footprint, we play a big role as our economy moves around the world,” said Levon Johnson, President/CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

While inflation is still high, it is currently on a downward trend, and economists are eager to see if the U.S. can avoid a recession or if we will follow historical trends of post-high inflation.

“I think the manufacturing sector, particularly in the Elkhart region, is going to drive this economy going forward. Wages in the manufacturing sector are really high relative to the rest of other nonfarm payrolls, and that should be good for the people living in this area. There are some risks out there in the economy, but overall, the economy is still functioning very, very strongly. Over the next 6-12 months, we do expect a little bit of a slowdown, but as long as the jobs picture hangs in there, we should be able to avoid a recession.”

Jalics says, “There’s a lower risk of a recession when unemployment is so low,” currently at 3.5% nationally. He adds that the “good times” the economy sees always far outweighs “the bad times,” so businesses and the populace should feel confident betting on the U.S. economy.

After the presentation, they held a panel to discuss Elkhart’s economy’s current state and future growth with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick, and Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder.

Elkhart ranked 24th in recent health indicators for the state, and Commissioner Weirick says this needs to be a priority to continue to grow the economy, as a healthy U.S. society will create a healthier U.S. economy.

Mayor Roberson and Town Manager Yoder agree that Elkhart County needs to make itself more attractive for families and businesses to move here and, to do so, focus on amenities available to the public.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.