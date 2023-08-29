Police: Syracuse man makes emergency plane landing in Kosciusko County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse man had to make an emergency plane landing on Tuesday.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, 69-year-old Robert Haller II was flying a two-seater prop plane from Anderson to Goshen when it lost power.

Robert, who was flying a 1947 Piper PA-12 plane, landed in a cut hay field on the southeast corner of County Farm Road and 400 S.

Police say that Robert was unable to get the plane fully stopped, and it crossed County Farm Road before coming to a rest in a bean field on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Robert was uninjured in the landing.

