Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details on a crash over the weekend that resulted in the death of a Northridge High School student.

The crash happened just before 12:55 a.m. Saturday on US-20 just east of County Road 31. According to police, a 2018 Nissan Sentra was stopped in the middle of US-20 when it was struck by a semi.

Police say Elijah Coryn, 17, of Goshen was outside of the vehicle and in the road at the time of the crash. Coryn was also struck by the semi and was pronounced dead on scene.

In a crash report sent to 16 News Now on Monday, Coryn was listed as a passenger of the Nissan and no driver was listed. In an update issued Tuesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office now says Coryn was the driver of the Nissan.

According to police, there was another juvenile in the Nissan. That juvenile also reportedly got out of the vehicle and stood in the road but was not injured.

Police have yet to confirm why the Nissan was parked in the middle of the road, but they say it did not have any lights activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say no further details will be released until the investigation is complete.

Hours after the crash, Middlebury Community Schools said in a Facebook post that one of its students had died in an overnight crash on US-20. School officials did not identify the student at the time of the post, but mentioned they were an 11th grader at Northridge High School.

The following day, the Northridge Lacrosse Facebook page shared a post that identified Coryn as a member of the team and said it was grieving.

The Northridge Lacrosse family is devastated and heartbroken with the sudden passing of Elijah Coryn. Elijah was an incredible young man with a great heart. He was a tremendous teammate and friend, and was a joy to have in our program. Elijah was new to the game of lacrosse, but caught on quickly and worked hard to learn the sport. We grieve with his family and friends in this time of loss. We offer continuous prayers and support as a lacrosse family to all of Elijah’s friends and family.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.