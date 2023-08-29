Advertise With Us

Parkview Health closes birthing centers in LaGrange, DeKalb

By 16 News Now and Waleed Alamleh
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview Health has announced the closure of its birthing centers located in LaGrange and DeKalb.

The decision comes as Parkview looks to move away from rural hospitals due to increasing challenges. The hospital will implement new care in September with a new approach to ensure long-term access to services for women and children throughout the area.

The next closest Parkview hospital with a birthing center is located in Kendallville and its Noble location.

Read Parkview’s full statement on the decision below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
Northridge HS student killed in US-20 crash identified
Police: Mother, 2 dogs injured in Mishawaka stabbing all in stable condition
First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers This Afternoon, Hot Weather to Return This Weekend
First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers This Afternoon, Hot Weather to Return This Weekend

Latest News

Ask the Doctor: COVID update, treating brain fog, drinking milk
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
Indiana health officials reporting first human case of West Nile in 2023
Saint Joseph Health System preps for uptick in patients due to heat
Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
Boil order lifted for portion of downtown Elkhart