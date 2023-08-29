Notre Dame gears up ahead of football home opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a buzz around South Bend, as Notre Dame prepares for its home opener against Tennessee State University!

Our own Lauren Moss stopped by campus on Tuesday and spoke with Notre Dame’s associate vice president for event management. He and his team have been prepping all year for football to be back in South Bend.

Fans, something to keep in mind for this weekend: it’s going to be hot and humid. So, on Saturday, you are allowed to bring in a sealed water bottle.

“Safety is first and foremost for us, and we want to make sure all of our fans are safe when they come here for game days,” said Lee Sicinski, vice president of event management at Notre Dame. “One of our typical policies is no food and beverages allowed inside ND Stadium, but we will be waiving that to a degree this weekend. We will allow every guest to bring in up to two sealed 20-ounce or less bottles of water into the stadium.”

Another tip for fans going to the game: Download the Fighting Irish Football app before you get there - that’s key for tickets and parking!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.