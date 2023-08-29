Newly proposed city flag gets mixed emotions from Mishawaka residents

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new city flag proposed in Mishawaka, is leaving some residents questioning the possible change. Mishawaka residents are trying to get a feel for the flag after it was unveiled during a council meeting earlier this month.

“Well I didn’t think it said Mishawaka to me,” said Mishawaka resident, Mark Schroeder. “I thought you know with the Princess City and all the old things were kind of nice”.

The design comes from Joshua Lange, a member of the cities youth common council.

The pennant does have some symbolic meaning, the four stars represent the original towns of Mishawaka, with the red one being downtown. The shite ribbon embodies the St .Joe River, with the “M” standing for Mishawaka.

Some don’t see the connection.

“I heard them say that this is supposed to be a stylized M. If there was an M in there, I wish it would be a little more obvious,” said Schroeder.

“And then I don’t know what these stars are those stars? None of this says Mishawaka to me, so I don’t know what the purpose of the flag is. But for civic pride it should be able to be identified as our flag”.

The idea of change isn’t the issue, it’s finding the right change that represents this community.

“And I like the original one, but we do need an updated one,” said Karen Reed.

“So, if they can kind of incorporate the two that would be great”.

But at the end of the day, people like what they like here in the Princess City.

“I kind of like the old design a whole lot better to the simple fact there’s a whole lot of Princesses around here, you know what I mean” said Raymond Taylor, a Mishawaka resident.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wood told our team late today he’s pleased with his work on the new proposed flag and will continue to evaluate it

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.