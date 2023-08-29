Newly proposed city flag gets mixed reviews from Mishawaka residents

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new city flag proposed in Mishawaka is leaving some residents questioning the possible change.

They’re trying to get a feel for the flag after it was unveiled during a council meeting earlier this month.

“Well, I didn’t think it said Mishawaka to me,” said Mark Schroeder. “I thought, you know, with the Princess City and all, the old things were kind of nice.”

The design comes from Joshua Lange, a member of the city’s youth common council.

The pennant does have some symbolic meaning, as the four stars represent the original towns of Mishawaka, with the red one being downtown. The white ribbon embodies the St. Joseph River, with the “M” standing for Mishawaka.

However, some don’t see the connection.

“I heard them say that this is supposed to be a stylized ‘M.’ If there was an ‘M’ in there, I wish it would be a little more obvious,” Schroeder said. “And then I don’t know what these stars... are those stars? None of this says ‘Mishawaka’ to me, so I don’t know what the purpose of the flag is. But for civic pride, it should be able to be identified as our flag.”

The idea of change isn’t the issue. It’s finding the right change that represents this community.

“And I like the original one, but we do need an updated one,” said Karen Reed. “So, if they can kind of incorporate the two, that would be great.”

But at the end of the day, people like what they like here in the Princess City.

“I kind of like the old design a whole lot better to the simple fact there’s a whole lot of Princesses around here, you know what I mean?” said Raymond Taylor.

Mayor Wood told our team late Tuesday he’s pleased with the work on the new proposed flag and will continue to evaluate it.

