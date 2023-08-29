Medical Moment: Pregnant woman gets brain tumor removed

(WNDU) - Getting a brain tumor removed would be scary for anyone.

But imagine if you were also pregnant with twins. That was the case for a woman from Ohio.

Jeanette Davila recalls the excruciating pain she endured before being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“At first, it almost started feeling like migraine headaches, and then as I got into my third trimester, I started feeling like a really bad pounding feeling in my head,” Davila recalled.

The 30-year-old was pregnant with her twins at the time, which made the experience even more terrifying.

“Nothing worked as far as medications,” Davila continued.

And at one point, she even lost her peripheral vision.

“Around January is when I started noticing that I couldn’t see,” Davila said.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic found the tumor. It was about the size of a tangerine and pushing on her optic nerves.

“Pituitary tumors, generally speaking, are benign, but some of the effects can cause lifelong deficits or problems,” explained Doctor Pablo Recinos.

Due to the size and severity, Jeanette went into surgery right away.

“Getting the news while you’re expecting is definitely scary, but I remained positive, and I felt I was in good hands,” Davila spoke.

Recinos and a team of surgeons devised a plan to go in through her nose to remove the brain tumor. The procedure was successful.

“Most people would think that a brain surgery involves making an opening in the skull, but that’s not always the case,” Recinos said.

A week later, Jeanette delivered her twins, Noah and Juliette.

“They’re very good babies, and they’re finally sleeping throughout the night (laughter),” Davila finished.

Doctors say recurrence of the tumor would be rare. However, Jeanette will have to be monitored for the rest of her life.

