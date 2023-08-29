Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were dominant in their season opener against Navy in Ireland.

Now, we want to hear from you about it in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

What impressed you the most about the Irish after their first game? The options are listed below:

  • Sam Hartman’s play
  • Gerad Parker’s offensive play calling
  • The entire offense
  • The entire defense
  • Something else

The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. To vote, click here.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday right here on WNDU!

