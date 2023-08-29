Irish defense shifts focus away from Navy’s triple option ahead of home opener

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman said this past weekend’s Shamrock Series game in Ireland felt like a bowl game experience.

But unlike a bowl game, the Irish are not getting a few months off before their next contest. The Irish now shift their focus to Tennessee State, who is coming to South Bend this Saturday for Notre Dame’s first “true” home game of the season at the House that Rockne Built.

The Irish defense held its own and then some against Navy’s triple-option attack, holding the Midshipmen to just 3 points. But Navy’s offense is its own unique challenge, and it can be just as hard adjusting away from the triple option as it is to prepare for it.

Head coach Marcus Freeman touched on that dynamic during a press conference on Monday, but he doesn’t think his team will have any trouble adjusting.

“I think the adjustment from where we were to now won’t be a big one because we’ve been able to do it through camp,” Freeman said. “Even when we go against our offense, it’s good-on-good. And we’ve got to be able to play normal defense versus our offense. And so, I really think that the transition back to just playing normal defenses won’t be tremendous.

“The other thing is that we have to be smart in terms of our preparation, right?” he added. “Like, you can’t go from that Navy game plan to a game plan this week that is super complicated, right? You’ve got to make sure our only objective for our coaches is make sure our great players play great.

“And so, in order to do that, that is a coach and a player challenge, right?” he continued. “As coaches, you have to give your great players an opportunity to play great by making sure you do things that they can execute. Players, you have to embrace that and understand, ‘Okay, here’s the game plan. I’m going to study it, and I’m going to work it so that on Saturday, I have a chance go out there and play great.’”

Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey (7) upends Navy fullback Daba Fofana, center, on a run...
Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey (7) upends Navy fullback Daba Fofana, center, on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)

We’ll find out firsthand if the Irish defense is able to adjust when it takes the field this upcoming Saturday against Tennessee State. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

And of course, we’re getting ready for another episode of Countdown to Kickoff right here on WNDU! We’ll tell you everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game on Friday night at 7 p.m.

As we get ready for that, we still want to hear from you about Notre Dame’s dominant performance against Navy. In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we want to know what impressed you the most about the Irish after their first game? Click here to vote before the poll closes on Friday at 12 p.m.

