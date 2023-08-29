Gov. Holcomb announces nearly $30M in funding for school safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the approval of more than $29.8 in matching state grants on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly approved Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 agenda budget proposal to increase the Secured School Safety Grant by $25 million each year.

For this fiscal year, the board approved $29,824,803.67 in school safety funding. The performance period for the grants begins Sept. 1.

“These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority.”

Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 agenda also included modernizing reforms to the SSSG through House Enrolled Act 1492, including broader access, greater flexibility, and new uses.

Category Number of applicants Dollars allocated SRO/LEO 302 $19,425,611.83 Equipment/Tech/Hardware 218 $8,325,667.02 Student/Parent Support Service 31 $1,150,253.41 Training 21 $160,820.29 Firearms Training for Staff 7 $101,979 AEWS (no match) 6 $100,737,50 Site Vulnerability Assessment 7 $20,962.82 Bullying Prevention 2 $17,000 Design and Construction 11 $521,771.80 Post-incident Counseling Services 0 $0 Total 605 $29,824,803.67

A complete breakdown of recipient schools and the total amount of their awards can be found here.

