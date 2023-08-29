Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb announces nearly $30M in funding for school safety

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Indianapolis.(Tom Davies | AP Photo/Tom Davies, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the approval of more than $29.8 in matching state grants on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly approved Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 agenda budget proposal to increase the Secured School Safety Grant by $25 million each year.

For this fiscal year, the board approved $29,824,803.67 in school safety funding. The performance period for the grants begins Sept. 1.

“These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority.”

Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 agenda also included modernizing reforms to the SSSG through House Enrolled Act 1492, including broader access, greater flexibility, and new uses.

CategoryNumber of applicantsDollars allocated
SRO/LEO302$19,425,611.83
Equipment/Tech/Hardware218$8,325,667.02
Student/Parent Support Service31$1,150,253.41
Training21$160,820.29
Firearms Training for Staff7$101,979
AEWS (no match)6$100,737,50
Site Vulnerability Assessment7$20,962.82
Bullying Prevention2$17,000
Design and Construction11$521,771.80
Post-incident Counseling Services0$0
Total605$29,824,803.67

A complete breakdown of recipient schools and the total amount of their awards can be found here.

