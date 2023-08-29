First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers This Afternoon, Hot Weather to Return This Weekend

TUESDAY: Clear and cool in the morning, with increasing clouds beginning around noon with afternoon rain chances as a cold front passes us by. No severe weather or heavy downpours are expected. High 79F. Low 54F. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Back to clear skies and cool temps after the cold front with the lowest afternoon highs of the week. High 70F. Low 49F. Wind N 10-20.

THURSDAY: A slightly warmer afternoon but still remaining clear and pleasant. High 76F. Low 54F. Wind NE 5-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies are expected to remain clear through the workweek, but temps will begin to creep back into the 80s before the weekend and continue to climb as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend looks to have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with even some highs trying to reach for the low 90s by Labor Day.

