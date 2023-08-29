Faith Alive Ministries to host HBCU panel discussion, college fair this Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History is set to take over South Bend later this week, as Tennessee State is the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ever face the Fighting Irish football team.

Because of that, the city will host several events as part of a four-day celebration called the “HBCU Exchange.”

The celebration starts on Thursday, but one of the organizers tells 16 News Now there’s something important happening Friday that every parent and student needs to know about.

“We’re going to have an HBCU panel and discussion and college fair,” said Brian Frazier, Michiana native and founder of the Frazier Kid Foundation. “So, we’ve got Tuskegee, Grambling, Spelman, Howard, Alabama A&M — all these reps coming to South Bend to talk to our students about the opportunities that HBCUs provide.

“The most important thing about that event is that we’re paying for every college senior to fill out what’s called the Black Common App,” he continued. “The Black Common App is an application that sends their one college application to 66 colleges. So, that’s what most makes me excited.”

The event is taking place Friday, Sept. 1, at Faith Alive Ministries, which is located at 909 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

Any local high school student can attend. But if you’re a senior, you need to make sure you bring your Social Security card and have your school code ready to apply for colleges. It’ll also be helpful to also have your current GPA and your latest test scores because sources say there will be some big giveaways, too!

For a look at more events happening this upcoming weekend as part of the “HBCU Exchange,” click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.