Faith Alive Ministries to host HBCU panel discussion, college fair this Friday

By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History is set to take over South Bend later this week, as Tennessee State is the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ever face the Fighting Irish football team.

Because of that, the city will host several events as part of a four-day celebration called the “HBCU Exchange.”

The celebration starts on Thursday, but one of the organizers tells 16 News Now there’s something important happening Friday that every parent and student needs to know about.

“We’re going to have an HBCU panel and discussion and college fair,” said Brian Frazier, Michiana native and founder of the Frazier Kid Foundation. “So, we’ve got Tuskegee, Grambling, Spelman, Howard, Alabama A&M — all these reps coming to South Bend to talk to our students about the opportunities that HBCUs provide.

“The most important thing about that event is that we’re paying for every college senior to fill out what’s called the Black Common App,” he continued. “The Black Common App is an application that sends their one college application to 66 colleges. So, that’s what most makes me excited.”

The event is taking place Friday, Sept. 1, at Faith Alive Ministries, which is located at 909 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

Any local high school student can attend. But if you’re a senior, you need to make sure you bring your Social Security card and have your school code ready to apply for colleges. It’ll also be helpful to also have your current GPA and your latest test scores because sources say there will be some big giveaways, too!

For a look at more events happening this upcoming weekend as part of the “HBCU Exchange,” click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

A look at the events planned for South Bend’s first official ‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
This is all happening ahead of Tennessee State’s visit to town, as the Tigers are the first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to face the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

Events

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will be played on the video board at the stadium.

Food

Michiana Eats: The Twirl

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a little piece of paradise, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get some amazing food, too!

Latest News

Events

Excluded from the ballot this year are three special quilts that will be donated to The LGBTQ...

19th annual River Bend Quilt Show underway in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The River Bend Quilt Guild is hosting the free show at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Rhianna still waiting for new family

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Indiana Adoption Program wanted us to share her story again in hopes that someone will step forward to help.

Community

Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running,...

South Bend board game creator seeks funding for new, food-based game

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running, its creator needs a little help!

News

Brynn Cummings of Paw Paw, Mich. performs during the "live" round of "America's Got Talent" on...

Paw Paw girl to learn future on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wednesday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brynn Cummings, 12, performed live on the show Tuesday night and will find out Wednesday night if she will advance to the finals.

Events

Erin Edwards

3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The walk will take place at the Argos Community Park on Walnut Street this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.