Dogs injured in Mishawaka stabbing discharged from emergency clinic

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two dogs who were injured in a stabbing last week in Mishawaka have been discharged from the emergency clinic.

According to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, Tank and Sadie are being placed into the care of Tender Care Veterinary Clinic in South Bend, where their ER vet can continue their post-emergency care.

Tank and Sadie both underwent surgery and received blood transfusions as part of their treatment. Sadie was initially given a 50/50 chance of survival after the stabbing happened.

While Tank and Sadie are now in stable condition, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County says they have a long road of recovery ahead of them. The dogs are still receiving daily treatment and are still at risk for infections.

The owner of the dogs was also injured in the stabbing. According to charging documents, she suffered 13 stab wounds primarily to her face, neck, and head. She also suffered a collapsed lung.

She is also reportedly now in stable condition, and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County says it is their full intention to reunite Tank and Sadie with their owner as soon as it is feasible for all of them. The humane society says this will be made possible through its “Pet Safe Program,” where boarding and veterinary bills are covered.

In the meantime, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County is raising funds to cover medical bills for Tank and Sadie. The humane society is still waiting for the final invoice but has been told the total is somewhere near $15,000.

The humane society says it has raised approximately half of that through its online fundraising platforms, but it says it still needs some big-time donations.

Donations can be made to HSSJC’s medical fund by calling the shelter at 574-255-4726 ext 0 or online by clicking here.. If you have Venmo, you can donate by scrolling to the Charity Tab on your Venmo app and searching for @HumaneSJC. You can also donate via PayPal by visiting the humane society’s website.

For more updates on Tank and Sadie, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County suggests you follow its Facebook page.

