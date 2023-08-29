Discussion on sexually explicit books at St. Joseph County Public Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of parents is asking the St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) to consider moving some sexually explicit children’s books to the adult section.

Over 100 people attended a library board meeting Monday night to discuss the matter.

“I saw a sexually explicit book in the kids section. Not the teen section, in the kid section, and that’s what led to our discovery that there are zero limiting principles in your youth collection policy,” said parent Cecilia Hess.

“If parents think that some books are inappropriate for their children, I believe it’s for the parents to govern their children and not to expect the librarians to act...in place of parents,” said one community member.

Some said they are concerned about a book called, “This Book is Gay.”

“If I want my child to read, ‘This Book is Gay,’ then I should let them read it. You shouldn’t stop them. Just don’t go there,” said a community member.

The library’s collection development policy states that it is their responsibility to provide an “...inclusive collection of materials which embraces broad areas of knowledge and interest...”

“Something should be done here. You have the power and the necessary facts needed to make the right decision to amend the policies, such that these harmful and obscene books are removed from the youth section,” said another community member.

“The books that you might consider to be bad or harmful, are they books that you’ve actually read? Or are you getting your information from other sources?” said another.

“I cited over a dozen sexually explicit passages from a single teen book. It wasn’t just one objectional sentence and it wasn’t just one edgy chapter,” said Hess.

The library’s policy also states that an individual who desires to request a book for reconsideration must complete a form.

