Blue-Green Algae Advisory issued for the Dixon Ditch

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued a Blue-Green Algae Advisory for a major tributary of the Kankakee River.

The Dixon West Place Ditch, colloquially referred to as the Dixon Ditch, was placed under the advisory in response to water samples taken from the city of South Bend’s retention pond located on West Calvert Street on Aug. 26.

The ditch is commonly used by farmers to irrigate crops.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution in and around Dixon Ditch and the headwaters of the Kankakee River. People and animals should avoid any contact with algae blooms, floating scum, and discolored water.

What are blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Indiana’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Some environmental factors contributing to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can present a health hazard to humans and animals.

Exposure to blue-green algae can cause skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting if ingested. People and animals should stay out of the water where blooms are present.

The department advises the public to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft or boats in waters with a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Pets should not drink water when algae blooms are present. Waters with algae blooms are not safe for animals.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes and rivers experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish well. Please seek medical attention should you develop symptoms that may be associated with exposure to blue-green algae blooms, such as skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting. Learn more about blue-green algae online by clicking here

Previous contamination

In July, an ethanol spill occurred at the Dixon Ditch, alarming farmers and spurring an EPA investigation. At the time, state officials said no obvious environmental impact had been found.

Local farmers said they were afraid that the cleanup response to the Dixon Ditch ethanol spill might not go far enough, as the Ditch empties into several privately owned tributaries.

“There is some backflow from this ditch into my private ditches, and that is a huge concern because they can agree to clean this up,” Chantelle Snyder with Arthur Snyder Farms Inc. told 16 News Now. “But what about anything that might, that might have flowed into my ditches that impacted my private waterways, you know? Are they going to come out and test that? Are they going to clean that up? I think they should.”

Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management believed that the spill likely reached the headwaters of the Kankakee River as well.

