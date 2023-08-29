Ask the Doctor: COVID update, treating brain fog, drinking milk

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “A couple of viewers reached out to us about colds and COVID. Can you give us an update?”

DR. BOB: It seems like we have more people getting ill, including with COVID. Going back to school probably has a part to play in this.

Unfortunately, our common refrain of not having enough information to make definitive statements about COVID persists here.

There is a good chance the infections are caused by a new variant. I have not noticed a drastic change in the severity of these infections.

The trend over the last few years has been for COVID infections to become less severe, and we can hope that will continue.

Question #2 (from Debra): “Has there been any trials done, or do you have an opinion on the use of ADHD medications to treat brain fog caused by COVID?”

DR. BOB: This is a question about the so-called Long COVID. I am very hesitant to make statements about Long COVID because it is a very confusing subject.

We do not have a clear diagnosis or understanding of why some people seem to have persistent problems with fatigue or brain fog or shortness of breath after a COVID infection.

My approach to patients who are concerned about Long COVID is to take their symptoms and try to help them whether they are caused by COVID or not.

I am not aware of any studies using stimulants to treat brain fog for COVID. I would want to make sure that patients with brain fog are exercising, eating a healthy diet, and getting adequate sleep to see if they improve.

Question #3: Dr. Cassady, you said you wanted to talk a little bit about milk. What do you have to say?

DR. BOB: I have been running into a situation a lot when talking to people about diabetes or weight loss, and there seems to be a lot of confusion about milk.

When I am trying to help people cut calories and carbohydrates to improve their help, we spend a lot of time going through their diet. Surprisingly, many people who are trying to lose weight or control their diabetes are drinking milk.

Milk is a high calorie drink and has a lot of sugar. Some people think it is okay if they drink skim or 2% milk. This label only refers to the fat content of the milk. Even skim milk contains a lot of sugar and sodium.

So, adults trying to lose weight need to avoid drinks with calories such as milk, juice, sweet tea, or soda.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...

Indiana health officials reporting first human case of West Nile in 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Department of Health says the person lives in Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis.

Health

Saint Joseph Health System preps for uptick in patients due to heat

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Doctors said they are ready to manage those patients as they come in over the next couple days.

Health

Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break

Boil order lifted for portion of downtown Elkhart

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
This means all water from the municipal water system should be boiled for three minutes before consumption.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The heat is a big story this week here in Michiana, so we asked Dr. Bob Cassady how you can keep your cool when it’s dangerously hot outside.

Latest News

Health

Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Health officials say exposure to extreme heat outdoors or the inability to cool down can cause serious life-threatening health problems.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school health issues

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We wanted to highlight some health issues that children may face as they head back to school since many districts here in Michiana are welcoming students back to the classroom this week.

Health

Inflatable colon in Benton Harbor brings awareness to cancer, screenings

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Our own Joshua Short made the trip to Benton Harbor to take a walk through the exhibit himself!

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school reminders, flu shots, avoiding sickness

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Cardiac arrest, melatonin side effects, getting your step in

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Adjusting sleep schedule as kids head back to school

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
Here are some simple tips parents can follow as they help their kids transition back to a regular sleep schedule.