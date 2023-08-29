62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just after 4:35 a.m. Tuesday to 8000 Warren Woods Road in Lakewood Estates Manufactured Homes.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after officials say a 62-year-old woman died in an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Chikaming Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just after 4:35 a.m. Tuesday to 8000 Warren Woods Road in Lakewood Estates Manufactured Homes. When they arrived, they found a a 59-year-old man standing outside the burning mobile home, suffering from smoke inhalation. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office attempted to enter the burning home, but officials say the smoke and heat was too much to do so. Chikaming Township firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with help from the New Buffalo Township Fire Department.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. During that investigation, the body of Dawn Popp, 62, was found inside the home.

The Western Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy at an unspecified time.

