Winner of History Museum’s ‘Next 100 Years’ poster contest selected

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A winner has been selected in a local contest meant to showcase the city!

On Monday, the South Bend History Museum announced the winner of the “South Bend: The Next 100 Years” poster design contest. The contest is meant to celebrate the future of South Bend.

The winner selected was South Bend native Tyler Folley.

“I love South Bend; I live in downtown,” Folley told 16 News Now. “Being a graphic design artist, I really wanted to be a part of this. Not even for the prizes, but because I have a print of the original one, so it’s great to be a part of this.”

The winner was chosen based on their ability to create an image that encapsulated “the DNA of South Bend and its potential to continue to be world-famed.”

“The winner had a really difficult task; they not only had to capture where we are as a community now but where we hope to be in 100 years,” explained Patrick Slebonick, the museum’s executive director.

Posters of all the finalists were on display at the History Museum, and the poster will soon be available for purchase!

