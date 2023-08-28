Twyckenham Drive intersection to be closed for realignment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The intersection at South Street, Longfellow Avenue, and Twyckenham Drive will be closed to allow construction crews to work on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Traffic will be routed to Monroe Street via Sunnyside Avenue and Twyckenham Drive.

The project will realign the intersection to make it safer for vehicles and pedestrians, as well as replace some curbs, sidewalks, and drive approaches. New bump-outs, trees, and a storm sewer will also be added.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.

