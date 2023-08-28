Advertise With Us

Twyckenham Drive intersection to be closed for realignment

Twyckenham Drive intersection to be closed for realignment starting Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Twyckenham Drive intersection to be closed for realignment starting Tuesday, Aug. 29.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The intersection at South Street, Longfellow Avenue, and Twyckenham Drive will be closed to allow construction crews to work on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Traffic will be routed to Monroe Street via Sunnyside Avenue and Twyckenham Drive.

The project will realign the intersection to make it safer for vehicles and pedestrians, as well as replace some curbs, sidewalks, and drive approaches. New bump-outs, trees, and a storm sewer will also be added.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Officials: Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20
2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
Officers were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue on...
Police: Teen believed mother had demon inside of her, thought stabbing was ‘right thing to do’
Kara Beaty
South Bend woman found guilty of all counts in 2020 crash

Latest News

23-year-old arrested after shots fired at house in St. Joseph
23-year-old arrested after shots fired at house in St. Joseph
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Our first rain in 11 days arrives Tuesday PM
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court