Advertise With Us

Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online

Americans projected to spend $925 billion online in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Statistica projects that 274 million Americans will make an online purchase in 2023, with many hoping to score a good deal.

One easy way to potentially get a discount is to leave an item in the online cart instead of purchasing it. NerdWallet said this could trigger an “abandoned cart promotion,” where the retailer sends a discount offer to encourage the purchase.

NerdWallet has an article that has tips on how to find good deals online, such as:

  • Be aware of yearly sales cycles to get the best prices on specific purchases. For example, January tends to be the best time to buy fitness equipment and August is a good month to stock up on school supplies.
  • Consider joining retail mailing lists. They often offer first-time buyer discounts and notifications of flash sales and other good deals.
  • Leverage apps and shopping tools to find the best price. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten track items across the web for the best price while also offering cash back and rewards points.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers tips on online shopping such as:

  • Make sure to understand the total cost of an item including shipping and handling, taxes or other fees before completing purchase.
  • Be wary of expensive brand name items offered for a very low cost – these items could be counterfeit.
  • Know your rights as a consumer. For example, if a seller doesn’t ship a purchased item, they are required by law to issue a refund, not just a store credit or gift card.

Watching Your Wallet also has many articles on other ways you can save money while shopping:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Officials: Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20
2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
Officers were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue on...
Police: Teen believed mother had demon inside of her, thought stabbing was ‘right thing to do’
Kara Beaty
South Bend woman found guilty of all counts in 2020 crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
Police say (top) Earnest Lyons, Paul Mondaine, Cleveland Washington, (bottom) Eric Williams,...
Six inmates charged after St. Louis jail guard taken hostage
Paul Hudson, left, West Point archeologist, and Michael Diaz, West Point Museum curator, take...
After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Lockdown ended at UNC-Chapel Hill after reports of armed person; suspect at large
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida