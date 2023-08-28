Taste of the Gardens returns for 14th year at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) -There was good food, amazing art, and some catchy music playing throughout the Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart, for the 14th annual Taste of the Gardens event.

The event falls on the fourth Sunday of every August, bringing in thousands throughout the 36-acre garden.

The door opened at 11- am and went until 6 p.m. There was plenty to do, from strolling the beautiful garden grounds, to checking out some of the live music, like ‘Whistle Pigs’ and ‘The 1985′.

Or trying one of 18 local food stands and trucks, with some mouthwatering options like the handheld sliders, flavorful tacos, and some home made ice cream from Vanilla Bean Creamery.

And you can wrap up the day it with the juried art show, with some of the more creative work on display.

“That’s why I like this event,” said Eric Garton, Executive Director of Wellfield Botanic Gardens. “Because even if you’re not a fan of music, not a fan of art, or hard to believe your not a fan of some of this awesome food. But there’s something for everybody. If you just like to hang out, come and listen to some music in the background. Grab some food, take a walk around our beautiful 36 acres there is no better place especially on a day like today, to be at Wellfield Botanic Gardens”.

This event also doubled as a fundraiser for Wellfield and the Elkhart Rotary Club, who helped found the garden.

Wellfield is open all year long and hosts special events like these throughout the year.

