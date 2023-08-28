Police: Mother, 2 dogs injured in Mishawaka stabbing all in stable condition

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says a mother and two dogs who were allegedly stabbed last week by a 16-year-old are all now in stable condition.

The stabbing happened early Friday morning at a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. According to police, the teen knowingly attempted to kill his mother. Responding officers also found the two dogs inside the home who had been stabbed.

Police say the mother suffered 13 stab wounds primarily to her face, neck, and head. She also suffered a collapsed lung. She was originally listed in critical but stable condition after the stabbing. Police said Monday afternoon that her status has been upgraded to stable condition, and that she is expected to be in the hospital for several more days.

Both dogs who were injured in the stabbing are also now in stable condition, according to police. In addition to surgery, both dogs received transfusions as part of their treatment. One of the dogs was initially given a 50/50 chance of survival after the stabbing happened.

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is helping to take care of the two dogs and says it needs big-time donations because each dogs’ medical bill is going to be upwards of $15,000. For more information on how you can donate, head to humanesocietystjc.org or to the humane society’s Facebook page.

The 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing, identified as Caden Rutledge, is being charged as an adult. He is facing several felony charges, including one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

According to charging documents, Rutledge told police he stabbed the dogs because he had been manipulated by Satan. He also allegedly told police that he believed he had to kill the demon in his mother, so he thought that stabbing her was the right thing to do.

Rutledge appeared in court for his arraignment Monday afternoon. 16 News Now will have much more on that in our Monday evening newscasts.

