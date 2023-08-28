Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after air conditioning outage

The hospital was closed early Friday morning and all hospital inpatients were transferred to...
The hospital was closed early Friday morning and all hospital inpatients were transferred to other nearby Parkview facilities to ensure their safety. Scheduled surgeries and procedures were also rescheduled.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview LaGrange Hospital has reopened and all services have resumed following an air conditioner outage late last week.

The hospital was closed early Friday morning and all hospital inpatients were transferred to other nearby Parkview facilities to ensure their safety. Scheduled surgeries and procedures were also rescheduled.

“We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to our patients, visitors and the rest of the community for their grace and understanding as we worked to resume services as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jordi Disler, president of Parkview Health North in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Parkview officials say the hospital’s air conditioning unit was entirely replaced, and temperatures have returned to comfortable levels.

“We certainly weren’t anticipating this outage, and teams from across the health system have been working around the clock to restore services,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president of Parkview Health, in the same press release. “The teamwork has been outstanding, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to caring for this community.”

The hospital reopened and resumed all services at 7 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Benton Harbor Area Schools

Enrollment up at Benton Harbor as students return for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The district continues to offer incentives to entice new teachers and retain current faculty.

News

Benton Harbor heads back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lakeshore students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Niles Community Schools head back

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Low humidity and pleasant temperatures this week before the heat dome returns

News

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police tell 16 News Now they responded to a call of around 100 young people fighting outside the movie theater Sunday night.

News

Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

There was good food, amazing art, and some catchy music playing throughout the Wellfield...

Taste of the Gardens returns for 14th year at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Waleed Alamleh
The event falls on the fourth Sunday of every August, bringing in thousands throughout the 36-acre garden.

News

Taste of the Gardens returns for 14th year at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Updated: 12 hours ago