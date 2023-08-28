Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after air conditioning outage

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview LaGrange Hospital has reopened and all services have resumed following an air conditioner outage late last week.

The hospital was closed early Friday morning and all hospital inpatients were transferred to other nearby Parkview facilities to ensure their safety. Scheduled surgeries and procedures were also rescheduled.

“We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to our patients, visitors and the rest of the community for their grace and understanding as we worked to resume services as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jordi Disler, president of Parkview Health North in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Parkview officials say the hospital’s air conditioning unit was entirely replaced, and temperatures have returned to comfortable levels.

“We certainly weren’t anticipating this outage, and teams from across the health system have been working around the clock to restore services,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president of Parkview Health, in the same press release. “The teamwork has been outstanding, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to caring for this community.”

The hospital reopened and resumed all services at 7 a.m. Monday.

