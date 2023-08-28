Northridge HS student killed in US-20 crash identified

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Northridge High School student who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Elkhart County has been identified.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened early Saturday morning on US-20 near County Road 31. According to police, a 2018 Nissan Sentra was stopped in the middle of US-20 and facing east just before 12:55 a.m. when a 2018 Volvo VNL driven by a 37-year-old Chicago man was traveling west on the same road.

Police say the driver’s seat of the Nissan was unoccupied but that a 17-year-old passenger, identified as Elijah Coryn of Goshen, was outside of the vehicle and in the road. That’s when the Volvo reportedly struck the Nissan and Coryn.

Police say Coryn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Later that day, Middlebury Community Schools said on Facebook that one of its students had died in an overnight crash on US-20. School officials did not identify the student at the time of the post, but mentioned they were an 11th grader at Northridge High School.

On Sunday, the Northridge Lacrosse Facebook page shared a post that identified Coryn as a member of the team.

The Northridge Lacrosse family is devastated and heartbroken with the sudden passing of Elijah Coryn. Elijah was an incredible young man with a great heart. He was a tremendous teammate and friend, and was a joy to have in our program. Elijah was new to the game of lacrosse, but caught on quickly and worked hard to learn the sport. We grieve with his family and friends in this time of loss. We offer continuous prayers and support as a lacrosse family to all of Elijah’s friends and family.

Middlebury school officials said over the weekend that counselors and additional mental health professionals will be available at school on Monday for any students or staff needing support.

