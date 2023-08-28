Advertise With Us

Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A large fight broke out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka Sunday night.

Police tell WNDU they responded to a call of around 100 young people fighting outside the theatre around 9:30 PM.

South Bend Police were called in to assist in breaking up the fight as the scene expanded into SBPD jurisdiction.

Police say one juvenile female was detained for attempted battery of a police officer and resisting law enforcement.

National Cinema Day was celebrated the same day, and movie tickets at over 3,000 theatres cost only $4.

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more.

