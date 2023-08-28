Lane restriction in place on Portage Avenue starting Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

Starting on Wednesday, the southbound lane of Portage Avenue will be closed from California Avenue to Rex Street for repair to a water service line.

The expected detour map. (WNDU)

Southbound traffic will be detoured west onto Elwood Avenue, south on Wilber Street, east on Lincoln Way West, then north on Marion Street before rejoining Portage Avenue.

The lane restriction is expected to be lifted by Friday, Sept. 1.

