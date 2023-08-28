Landmark Recovery ordered to turn over surveillance footage to coroner

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka addiction treatment facility that’s currently under investigation by Indiana health officials over numerous allegations of misconduct must turn over surveillance footage that was requested by the St. Joseph County coroner.

The Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Boulevard has been under fire since three deaths were reported there in July. As those death investigations have unfolded, numerous allegations of misconduct at the facility have surfaced.

The rehab facility, which was forced to close at the beginning of the month after having its license revoked, is currently under investigation by county, state, and federal entities.

Earlier this month, the St. Joseph County coroner filed a court motion asking the judge to order Landmark Recovery to release surveillance video related to three death investigations that happened at the facility within one week.

The court has responded to the motion and ordered Landmark to turn over the requested camera footage by Friday, Sept. 1, at the latest.

16 News Now reached out to Landmark Recovery for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

