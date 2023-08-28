Lakeshore Public Schools fully staffed as students return to class

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Public Schools was one of many school districts north of the state line to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday.

Unlike some districts who may still be working to fill teaching shortages post-pandemic, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding says they have a full staff.

“What we’re excited about is really starting a year off with a full staff that has certified teachers at every position right now,” he said. “With the lack of teachers that are available out there, I think that’s actually setting us apart from the norm. Being a school district that people want to be at I think is really important. And keeping that culture, really focusing on that culture to keep us in a spot that you not only want to send your kids to but that you want to work in as well.”

In addition to all teaching positions being filled, the superintendent says they’ve also created and filled an HR/communications position and an instruction role, which opened up other positions in the district that have also been filled before the academic year kicked off.

“I’m pretty excited about the entire team’s makeup now, and we really have a lot of energy kind of going into the school year with power, putting systems in place, supporting the staff, promoting the work that we’re doing, and managing the people,” Eding said. “So, it’s pretty exciting.”

The district’s focus is early literacy, which means trying to improve reading scores for kindergarten through second grade students.

